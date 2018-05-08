Teen, adults facing drug, weapons charges in Lancaster County - | WBTV Charlotte

Teen, adults facing drug, weapons charges in Lancaster County

WBTV WBTV
LANCASTER, SC (WBTV) -

A 15-year-old and two adults were arrested on drug and charges.

Lancaster police say two of the suspects were shot Monday night but are expected to be OK. The three are facing marijuana possession and weapons charges. 

Police say the three are telling conflicting stories, making it difficult to pinpoint where the incident happened. It's unclear what led to the shooting 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly