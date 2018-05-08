New tenant named to replace beloved Park Terrace theater

An AMC-owned movie theater will move into the old Park Terrace Stadium spot at the Park Road Shopping Center (File photo)

CHARLOTTE, NC (Katherine Peralta/Charlotte Observer) - A new AMC-owned movie theater will open in the old Park Terrace spot at Park Road Shopping Center.

The building will undergo some renovations, during which time property owner Edens will incorporate "new design elements and movie-going amenities," including reclining seats, Edens said in a statement Tuesday. Edens said the renovations will give the building a fresh look while maintaining the property's historic nature.

AMC Park Terrace 6 is expected to open in early 2019, Edens said.

The beloved Park Terrace Stadium movie theater, a Park Road Shopping Center mainstay for over half a century, closed late last year. The sudden closure was met with swift backlash from longtime moviegoers, many of whom reached out to the Observer to reminisce about their time at the theater, from date nights to premiers to high school jobs.

Park Terrace opened in 1964 and underwent a $2 million renovation in 1996 that included an expansion from three screens to six. The Regal Entertainment Group-owned theater was known for showing independent films that aren't featured at larger or traditional theaters.

When Park Terrace closed, Edens had said it would work to maintain the integrity of the 21,000-square-foot building at Park and Woodlawn roads.

"This has been an active theatre since 1964, and we know the Charlotte community values that history. We have great local retail partners, and now — with AMC — we are bringing the complementary, elevated entertainment this community deserves," Edens Managing Partner Lyle Darnall said in the statement.

Edens, based in Columbia, is in the midst of a massive overhaul of the historic Atherton Mill in South End. In total, the developer owns four shopping centers in Charlotte.

Edens bought Park Road Shopping Center in 2011 for $82 million. Since then, the complex has undergone extensive renovations and has gotten several new tenants, including J. Crew Mercantile, Burton’s Grill, Amelie’s and CorePower Yoga.

Rising rents at Park Road have also prompted several longtime tenants, including a watch shop called A Time n’ Place and Toys & Co, to relocate.