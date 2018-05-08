Respect For Law breakfast honors those who serve

The annual Respect For Law breakfast, hosted by the Salisbury Lions Club at First Baptist Church, was held on Tuesday to honor those who serve in Rowan County at the local, state, and federal level of law enforcement.

The Paul G. Wilson Award is awarded annually to an officer who exemplifies the attributes of service above self. This year's winner was Sgt. Jason Hinson of the Kannapolis Police Department.

Sgt. Hinson began his career with KPD in 2000. In his 18 years of service, Sgt. Hinson has been a patrol officer, field training officer, canine handler and canine coordinator, and crisis negotiator.

Hinson was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2010.

Sgt. Hinson created a ministry for homeless people. Through Aqua 14, Sgt. Hinson coordinates and cooks approximately 100 meals for the needy each week.

In 2017 Sgt. Hinson saw post on social media from a KPD communicator that stated that her husband was in need of a kidney transplant, Sgt. Hinson was tested for compatibility. While he was not able to donate for this particular individual, Sgt. Hinson did later donate a kidney to someone in another state. That allowed for a compatible kidney to be sent to North Carolina for the local family.

"The Kannapolis Police Department acknowledges that this is a great honor," said Chief Woody Chavis, "and we want to honor his unselfish and great compassion."

Individual agencies also presented awards for their respective "Officer of the Year."

Lt. Nicholas O'Brien was recognized by the East Spencer Police Department, Master Police Police Officer Dale E. Castor by the Kannapolis Police Department, Officer A.J. Bizzio by the Landis Police Department, Trooper Denny Morgan by the NC State Highway Patrol, Officer Anna Reichert by the Rockwell Police Department, Detective Oliver Greene by the Rowan County Sheriff's Department, Master Police Officer Brad Jordan by the Salisbury Police Department, Officer Shane Safrit by the Spencer Police Department, and Officer Terrance Bowins by the VA Medical Center Police Department.

