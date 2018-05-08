York County road reopens following crash, helicopter landing

A portion of a road in York County was shut down for a time Tuesday morning due to a head-on crash that sent two people to the hospital.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, the wreck happened around 8 a.m. on Alexander Love Highway near Wesley Amaker Road, closing the roadway until around 10 a.m.

Officials say a woman crossed the center lane and hit another vehicle head-on. Both women had seatbelts on and were not ejected or trapped.

TRAFFIC: ACCIDENT Alexander Love Hwy. @ Ashley Rd. in York @SCHP_Troop4 & @YCSO_SC closing the road for a helicopter landing in the road. Please use another route & watch for Deputies & Troopers driecting traffic. #YCSONew #YCSOTraffic #YorkCountySC — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) May 8, 2018

Both drivers were taken the hospital, one by helicopter. There's no word on their conditions.

Highway Patrol is investigating.

