York County road reopens following crash, helicopter landing

Kristi O'Connor | WBTV Kristi O'Connor | WBTV
YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -

A portion of a road in York County was shut down for a time Tuesday morning due to a head-on crash that sent two people to the hospital. 

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, the wreck happened around 8 a.m. on Alexander Love Highway near Wesley Amaker Road, closing the roadway until around 10 a.m. 

Officials say a woman crossed the center lane and hit another vehicle head-on. Both women had seatbelts on and were not ejected or trapped. 

Both drivers were taken the hospital, one by helicopter. There's no word on their conditions.

Highway Patrol is investigating. 

