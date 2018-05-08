BLOG: Sunny, clear skies Tuesday after overnight storms sweep through the area

Seasonal Sunshine Tuesday

Much Lower Rain Risk

Hotter Weather By Weekend

Following Monday night's round of strong storms, the weather on Tuesday appears to be much tamer as sunshine returns and afternoon readings return to the upper 70s, pretty close to average for this time of the year.

After a pleasant evening, tonight looks clear and quiet with overnight lows in the 50s.

Wednesday brings more sunshine, low rain chances and afternoon readings in the lower 80s. By Thursday, we climb into the mid 80s and a few thundershowers may reappear during the afternoon and evening hours.

We expect to see the hottest weather of the year starting Friday and lingering right through Mother’s Day weekend as temperatures take their first run at 90 degrees. As for rain, thunderstorm chances look low Friday and Sunday, but there's a chance that Saturday could end on the stormy side.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

