Power outages affect thousands of residents in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus counties

Thousands of people who live in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties were without power for some time Tuesday morning after showers swept through the area overnight.

A power outage affected over 1,400 residents in Harrisburg in Cabarrus County. According to the Duke Energy outage map, the outages were first reported around 12:30 a.m.

The outage affected residents who live along Highway 49 between Morehead Road and Rocky River Road.

Duke Energy said the outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs that damaged equipment. Power was restored around 6:30 a.m.

A second power outage is affecting over 700 people who live in the Lake Norman area of Cornelius. The outage is affecting residents who live between Torrence Chapel Road and Bethel Church Road.

Duke Energy says the outages were first reported around 12:40 a.m. Power is expected to be restored around 9 a.m.

It is unclear what caused the outages in Lake Norman.

