Woman seriously injured after crashing into tree in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, NC (WBTV) -

A driver was injured after crashing into a tree in Harrisburg Tuesday morning. 

The wreck happened on Robinson Church Road between Stallings Road and Tom Query Road. The Harrisburg Fire Department said the woman was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. 

She was taken to Atrium Hospital Northeast with serious injuries, firefighters said. The woman is expected to be OK. 

Firefighters first tweeted about the crash around 2:30 a.m. 

There's no word on what caused the crash. 

