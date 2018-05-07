Knights open Gwinnett Series with a victory

The Charlotte Knights opened a four game series at Gwinnett Monday beating the Stripers 5-4.

The Knights got three hits from first baseman Matt Skole who went three for four on the night with two doubles and a run scored leading the way.

Matt Tomshaw pitched into the 6th and got help from the bullpen which has been steady.

The Knights and Stripers continue the series tomorrow night with game two. Charlotte will be back at BB&T Ballpark Friday when they start a three game series against Durham.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.