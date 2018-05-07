Charlotte's new budget calls for tax increase

A proposed 2019 budget for the City of Charlotte accounts for items including pay increases for local police officers and more funding for affordable housing.

It also involves a tax increase.

City Manager Marcus Jones’ proposed budget is $2.6 billion.

After a big push from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers, there will be an increase in salary for police recruits.

Although the officers requested a 15 percent boost, they will see a 6.5 percent increase under this proposed budget. Recruit salaries will go from $43,492 to $46,352, and $50,987 for officers coming in with a four-year degree.

The city is also looking to ensure officers will live inside the area they are policing, so the budget proposes a $2,500 residency incentive for those living within the city. There will also be money put toward mental health clinicians within the department, and raise opportunities for senior officers.

In a major win for several council members and Mayor Vi Lyles, who campaigned on affordable housing priorities, the new budget recommends a $50 million bond to go toward affordable housing. That is up from the previous $15 million.

This would be the largest affordable housing allocation in the city’s history. It will move to a ballot vote in November.

The new budget will require a tax increase, the city manager says. This is a one-cent increase, the city says, that would equal about $10 per year for a $100,000 house and $20 per year for a $200,000 house.

There will now be a public hearing on the budget May 14, followed by a council budget discussion May 16, a council preliminary vote May 30, and the budget adoption June 11.

