Four local rugby players sign to play in college

Peter Smith just after receiving a kick and putting on a return from his fullback position. Peter is signed to go to Brown University in RI

Enero Ugalde powering through would-be tacklers in a match versus Charlotte Catholic. Enero has recently signed with VMI and plans to pursue a career as a military officer.

Richi Cilinceon surrounded by Charlotte Tigers teammates and his high school Coach Erik Saxon as well as his mom and dad, Richard and Mitzi during his signing ceremony on the field just before a match in April.

Trey Reed flanked by Clemson coach Steve Lynch and his mom & dad, Lisa & Jimmy Reed at his signing ceremony at Fort Mill HS.

Rugby is a growing sport in America. So much so, that some universities are starting up teams and offering scholarships even though it is not an official NCAA sport.

During this past signing period, 4 local players signed letters of intent to play at the next level.

Richi Cilinceon, Trey Reed, Peter Smith, and Eneo Ugalde are all a part of the Charlotte Tigers Rugby Football Club, but will be heading to college on scholarship in the fall.

The Tigers are a club team which means its players come from high school from all over the area.

Cilinceon has signed to play at Queens University in Charlotte. The senior lock is a 4 year starter with the Tigers, has been on numerous all star teams in North Carolina, and has also played in the UK.

Reed has signed to play at Clemson. The senior prop is also a 4 year starter with the Tigers, has played for the national academy traveling team overseas, and is nationally ranked in the top 20 at his position.

Smith has signed to play at Brown University. The senior fullback is nationally ranked at his position and is a 4 year starter.

Ugalde has signed to play at Virginia Military Institute. The center/wing was selected to the Charlotte Select team that has won multiple tournaments including the Cape Fear 7s.

These 4 players are a big reason the Tigers are currently ranked #15 in the nation, but the Tigers program has been successful for a few years now as they have been ranked nationally for the last 8 years.

