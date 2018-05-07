No students injured in bus-involved crash in west Charlotte

No students were injured in a school bus involved crash in west Charlotte Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred near the intersection of West Boulevard and Beech Nut Road around 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed the bus carrying 20 students at the time was for Barringer Academic Center.

According to CMS, no students were reported injured during the crash.

Officials have not said what caused the crash.

