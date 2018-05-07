VIDEO: Students surprise color blind teacher with special glasses

A Charlotte teacher is surprised with the gift of seeing color for the first time and his reaction is worth every penny.

Trent Hopkins is a Social Studies and Bible teacher at Mountain Island Day School. He is also color blind.

Student Autumn Stanley came up with the idea of buying him special glasses that allow him to see colors. She pitched the idea to staff and along with fellow students, helped raise enough money to cover the $360 price tag.

Friday afternoon, students surprised Hopkins with the glasses. Alison Barksdale captured the moment on camera. Hopkins' reaction is priceless.

Check out the video at the top of this story to see what color looks like to Hopkins and to see what he says was the best part of the surprise.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.