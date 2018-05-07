Panthers sign veteran RB to fill power-back role

The Carolina Panthers have signed former Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (22) to a one-year deal. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

The Carolina Panthers found what they hope will be their thunder to complement Christian McCaffrey’s lightning.

Carolina has agreed to a one-year deal with free agent running back C.J. Anderson, the team announced Monday.

Anderson, 27, was released by Denver in a cost-cutting move three weeks ago, so he won’t factor in the Panthers’ compensatory pick formula.

Anderson rushed for 1,007 yards on 245 carries last year with the Broncos. The 5-8, 224-pounder gives the Panthers a physical back to replace Jonathan Stewart, who was released in February.

Anderson rushed for 3,051 yards and 20 touchdowns in five seasons in Denver after joining the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

The former Cal back ran for 90 yards and a score on 23 carries in the Broncos’ 24-10 victory over Carolina in Super Bowl 50.