Officials searching for missing Gaston Co. teenage girl

A teenage girl has been reported missing Friday after running away from a group home in Gaston County.

Andrea Leann Wildcatt,13, was last seen at her group home located in the 3900 block of South New Hope Road in Gastonia.

Officials are asking anyone who is aware of Wildcatt's whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.