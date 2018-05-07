Wake Forest adds Rice transfer Miles Lester to hoop program

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Wake Forest has added Rice transfer Miles Lester to its men's basketball program.

Coach Danny Manning announced the addition of Lester and freshman Blake Buchanan as preferred walk-ons on Monday.

Lester averaged 3.1 points and 1.6 assists in 12.4 minutes per game as a freshman at Rice. He will sit out this season and have three seasons left beginning in 2019-20.

Lester is the third player to transfer to Wake Forest this offseason. Graduate transfers Torry Johnson (Northern Arizona) and Ikenna Smart (Buffalo) may play this season.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.