WBTV Sports Overtime: Charlotte Checkers get ready for game 3 with Lehigh Valley

After splitting the first 2 games of their 2nd round series with Lehigh Valley, the Charlotte Checkers will play the next 3 at Bojangles' Coliseum with a chance to wrap up the series on Saturday.

A big reason the Checkers are in the second round has been the play of goalie Alex Nedeljkovic. He has saved 56 of 58 shots he has faced against the Phantoms.

For more on the Checkers as they look to get to the AHL conference finals for the first time ever, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

