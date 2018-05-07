Woman witnessed man shot 'point blank' in north Charlotte homicide

A man was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte Monday afternoon has been identified.

The shooting happened before 3 p.m. on the 9300 block of Feldbank Drive, off of Trinity Road. Officials say the victim, later identified as Demario Ericson Roddey, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to police, Roddey was found outside in a front yard with an apparent gunshot wound. Officials say they believe an argument began between the victim and suspect which led to the shooting.

Information gathered during the investigation led officers to Tamerrian Anthony who was arrested and transported to police headquarters to be interviewed by detectives. Following the interview, Anthony will be charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, officials say.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

