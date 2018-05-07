Xfinity drivers test at Charlotte, look ahead to Alsco 300

A number of NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers spent the day Monday testing at Charlotte Motor Speedway. While the day is to help prepare for multiple races throughout the season, most drivers are looking ahead to the Alsco 300 on May 26.

"There's not a race track on the schedule that I think any of us wouldn't want to win at, right? But Charlotte's one of those places where all the teams are based out of here," Justin Allgaier said. "This race just means a lot. I think all of us want to win here a lot. We want to win at home and furthermore, this is a very very tough mile and a half."

"I think it's going to be a great race," Allgaier added.

Daniel Hemric is still searching for his first career Xfinity Series win, and crossing that off the list at Charlotte Motor Speedway would be extra special for him.

"There would be no better way to do it," Hemrick said.

Hemric grew up in Kannapolis, North Carolina, and has always seemed to find success at Charlotte.

"We're going to do everything we can to execute today here testing and make sure we're ready to hopefully do that here when we come back in a couple weeks. I've had kinda all my career highlights and next boost that got me to the next level came here at Charlotte so it'd be really really full-circle, I guess you'd call it, if I was able to do it when we come back," Hemrick explained.

Green flag for the Alsco 300 is scheduled for 1 p.m.

