Hospital spends millions to buy a prominent SouthPark property, and could expand

CHARLOTTE, NC ( Ely Portillo and Deon Roberts/Charlotte Observer) - Novant Health has bought a prime site directly across from SouthPark mall, records show, and the hospital system said it plans to use the land to "increase access to health care" in the area.

Winston-Salem-based Novant is being tight-lipped about its plans for the site at 6400 Fairview Road, near the intersection with Sharon Road. Property records show Novant paid $17.9 million for the property, which had been owned by Cameron and DeeDee Harris, in two transactions. The land totals just over 3.4 acres, and is across from one of the mall's main entrances.

"This acquisition will give Novant Health the ability to increase access to health care in the vibrant SouthPark community," the company said. "We can't confirm at this time how the property will be used but internal discussions are taking place."

SouthPark is growing rapidly, with some 2,200 apartments planned, recently opened or under construction. The nearest hospitals Novant has to the Fairview Road site are its flagship Presbyterian Medical Center about 5 miles away and its Matthews Medical Center about 9 miles away. Novant is also in the process of building a Mint Hill hospital, which is scheduled to open in the fall about 13 miles from the Fairview property.

The building was constructed in 1964, six years before the area's namesake mall, when most of the area was still fields. The property has long been owned by the Harris family, which acquired it in 1968, and could be easily identified by a large red analog clock on the property's corner.

DeeDee Harris, president of the Harris Land Company, and her husband Cameron "Cammie" Harris could not be reached for more information.