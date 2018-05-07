Three people wanted in shooting with Shelby police

Three people involved in a shooting with officers in Shelby are being sought.

Police say they were called to Lincoln Street near Lineberger Street in reference to gunshots around 1:51 a.m. Monday. Officers were told a person was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

Officers attempted to stop a silver Toyota Camry driving by near the scene when three people jumped out and ran. That's when police say at least one person fired a rifle at officers. Officers returned fire. No one was injured in the incident, police say.

"As the suspect who fired on the officers fled the scene he dropped the rifle, which has been recovered," police say. "There was also a handgun located a short distance away laying in a driveway that is believed to have been dropped by the fleeing suspects."

The three people are still at large.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-484-6845 or Crime Stoppers at 704-484-8477.

