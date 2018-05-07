Two injured when vehicle overturns in west Charlotte

Two people were injured in a crash involving an overturned vehicle in west Charlotte Monday.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of W. Morehead Street and Wilkinson Boulevard. Medic said two people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center.

One of the patients had very serious injuries, according to Medic, and the other had minor injuries.

The victims' names have not been released.

There's no word on what may have caused the wreck or if any charges are being filed.

