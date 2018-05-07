Actor Ken Jeong jumps off stage, uses UNC med school skills to aid fan having seizure

CHAPEL HILL, NC (Mark Price/Charlotte Observer) - UNC med school grad turned actor Ken Jeong is being praised for jumping off the stage during a live comedy club act Saturday to tend a fan who went into a seizure in the third row.

Jeong is best known for his comedy roles in shows like "Community" and "The Hangover" film series, but his education includes pre-med at Duke University and medical school at UNC Chapel Hill.

The incident happened Saturday night at the Stand Up Live Comedy Club in Phoenix, Arizona, reported USA Today.

Witness Heather Holmberg tweeted out that Jeong was in the middle of his act when a disruption began in the crowd. "He jumps off stage to assist...Dr. Ken to the rescue!" tweeted Holmberg, referencing the series "Dr. Ken" Jeong starred in from 2015-17.

Holmberg told USAToday that it was at first tough for Jeong to tell what was happening, because the stage lights were in his eyes. "He thought he was being heckled...He realized there was an issue, and he came over. It was a moment where time stands still...There was a hush over the room," she told USAToday.

TMZ was the first to report the incident Sunday, saying Jeong cleared the area and attended to the fan until paramedics arrived. He was assisted by a member of the audience who is an emergency medical technical, Holmberg tweeted.

@kenjeong at Stand Up Live! A woman had a medical emergency during the show. Ken thinks its heckling, when people are asking for his help. He jumps off stage to assist. An EMT helped, too. Then on with the show! Great night! He is gracious and grateful...AND flipping funny! pic.twitter.com/G0nMWb5wMM — Heather Holmberg (@TippedHatEnt) May 6, 2018

Jeong stayed beside the woman until an ambulance arrived, reported TMZ, noting she regained consciousness at the scene.

The comedian went back to performing, said Holmberg in a tweet. TMZ reports the audience responded by giving him a round of applause.

A representative for Jeong, 48, confirmed the actor and an emergency medical technician in the audience helped the woman until paramedics arrived, reported Fox News in Denver. The woman was taken to an area hospital and there was no immediate word on her identity or condition, reported Fox.

Jeong wrote a column for the Hollywood Reporter in 2015 in which he spoke of wanting to be a doctor as a youth. He was pre-med at Duke University, "but my A in organic chemistry changed to a C when I decided to take an acting class and do musical theater my sophomore year," he wrote

"So I went to University of North Carolina's School of Medicine, but acting was like a lover I never got over," Jeong said in the article.

It's not the first time the actor has used his medical skills to help out in a crowd. While working on the film "All About Steve," he helped treat several extras who collapsed from heat exhaustion, Jeong wrote in the Hollywood Reporter column.

And on the set of the film "The Hangover, Part II" in Thailand, Jeong helped fellow actor Ed Helms, who got got food poisoning, reported the Hollywood Reporter.

Jeong, the son of South Korean immigrants, moved to Greensboro from Detroit when he was 4, according to a 2013 Charlotte Observer story.

After graduating from med school at UNC, he was an internal medicine resident in New Orleans, then served as a physician at a clinic in L.A. until 2006, reported the Observer.