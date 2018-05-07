Iredell Co. man accused of pointing handgun at deputies prior to 12-hour standoff

An Iredell County man accused of pointing a handgun at deputies during a traffic stop Sunday morning was charged following a 12-hour standoff.

Deputies say they were attempting to stop a suspect in Cabarrus County who reportedly had a gun, 34-year-old Nicholas Foster Rhoads, but he failed to stop.

During the pursuit, deputies say Rhoads pointed the handgun at them while speeding on Interstate 77 north. Deputies deployed stop sticks in an attempt to end the chase, but the vehicle continued running with flat tires onto Starlight Road.

"When confronted by deputies, Rhoads he put the gun to his head and made statements about killing himself," deputies say. "He also made statements about doing things to make the deputies kill him."

Negotiators worked with Rhoads for 12 hours, eventually convincing him to put the gun down. Rhoads was arrested and charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony assault on law enforcement with a firearm, felony flee to elude, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor resist obstruct and delay and no operators license.

Rhoads was given a $510,000 secured bond for charges in Iredell and Cabarrus County.

Deputies say Rhoads has an "extensive" criminal history with several alias names. Additional charges are possible, deputies say.

