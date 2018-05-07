Deputies: Man reported as missing calls officials, arrested on outstanding warrants

A Lincoln County man who was reported missing on Thursday has been found and arrested, deputies said Monday.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, 47-year-old John Garnett Ross was last seen leaving his home on Ritchfield Drive around 9:30 a.m. Thursday to pay rent.

Deputies believed Ross could have been in the Maiden or Newton area.

On Monday, deputies said Ross reportedly called the Lincoln County Communications Center to let officials know that he was not missing. The sheriff's office then learned he allegedly had an outstanding warrant from 2016 for failing to appear inc court.

He was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and given a $500 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050.

