York Co Council to approve request to apply, fund body cameras for deputies

The York County Council is expected to approve a request Monday evening to apply for funding for body cameras for deputies.

The county council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Agricultural Building on Congress Street.

According to the agenda, the council will approve the sheriff's office request to obtain $157,850 worth of body-worn cameras. If awarded, the grant request would be funded by the Office of Highway Safety and Justice Programs.

In March 2018, the York County Council approved the purchase of over 500 pieces of body armor to help protect officers while on duty.

According to the York County Council Chairman Britt Blackwell, city council approved the sheriff's office request to purchase the armor from the state.

PREVIOUS: City council approves purchase of body armor aimed to protect York County officers

The armor will cost over $40,000 and will be given to all patrol officers, Blackwell said. Blackwell says the sheriff's office does not currently have this type of armor. The armor is supposed to protect officers "against high velocity rounds," officials said.

The armor will include a plate carrier to protect vital organs around the chest and back. Blackwell said that officers will continue to wear their normal bulletproof vests but will wear the plate carrier on top.

This approval comes months after Christian Thomas McCall, 47, allegedly shot multiple York County deputies and a York County police officer during an hours-long stand-off. The incident started as a domestic violence call at a home on Farrier Lane.

McCall was wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman at the home, deputies said.

PREVIOUS: Wounded officer dies after York County officer-involved shooting

RELATED: Thousands mourn fallen York County deputy Detective Mike Doty

Detective Mike Doty was killed during the stand-off and Sgt. Buddy Brown, Sgt. Randy Clinton and Sgt. Kyle Cummings were injured.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.