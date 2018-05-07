Molly's Kids: Aubrey Bridges graduates college (she took Steve Smith to prom!)

Ooooooohhh... so full circle. Aubrey Bridges, the North Gaston HS graduate who took former NFL star Steve Smith to her prom, graduated from Winthrop Think College Program this weekend.

Aubrey was 18 when charity Dream On 3 set up her dream date. Steve was a perfect gentleman. If you want to start your week off right... watch this story from 2016. It was awesome to witness.

At the end of the story on WBTV News, her parents said they were thinking she might even be able to go to college...

Two years later, here we are.

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Gr antham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.

