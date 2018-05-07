Man wanted on felony rape, kidnapping charges arrested in Iredell County

A man wanted for kidnapping and rape was arrested in Iredell County.

Michael Stephen Clodfelter, 43, was found walking near Campground Road at Mocksville Highway following an extensive search.

Clodfelter was wanted for felony assault by strangulation, felony kidnapping, and felony forcible rape. The charges stemmed from an incident that happened in Iredell County Friday.

Clodfelter was taken into custody and given a $500,000 secured bond on a fugitive warrant.

Clodfelter is being held in the Iredell County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Virginia.

