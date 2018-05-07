Erin Brockovich coming to Charlotte

If you don’t know her face, you probably know her name. Erin Brockovich is coming to Charlotte next Tuesday, May 15, to speak.

Organizers with group Commercial Real Estate Women said there are a few dozen tickets left, but they’re going fast.

"Erin Brockovich is one of those rare individuals whose own true story has become part of our public consciousness. Seen by millions as a symbol of American justice and the importance of fighting for the truth, Brockovich continues to speak out on behalf of those who can’t," CREW Charlotte states in a website post.

Anchor Molly Grantham will be introducing Brockovich in part of the afternoon.

The luncheon will be held at the Westin Charlotte at 601 S. College Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click here for tickets (Must register for the lunch by this Thursday, May 10).

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.