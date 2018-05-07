Molly's Kids: Hartley Plyler graduated

Umm…. that girl front row, second from the end? You better believe it. That’s Hartley Plyer!

(Credit: Family)

Congrats to this Kings Mountain native who graduated from Clemson last Saturday.

We’ve been following Hartley since 2014. She is a walking miracle and one of life’s great stories. She beat every obstacle after doctors told her parents she’d never make it. She then got into a special college program to help teens live independently. Her family literally paid for it by winning the NC education lottery.

You can’t make this stuff up.

Our last update with Hartley was just six Saturdays ago when she showed up at a book signing with donuts. (READ here: http://tinyurl.com/HartleyDonutsMKs)

Few highlights of Hartley’s last two years at college? Being inducted into the Sigma Kappa Sorority and being chosen as one of the student managers for the Clemson women’s basketball team under the direction of Coach Audra Smith.

Her next step is working with her dad to open a donut store in Clemson. The link from two paragraphs ago explains more and has some delicious pictures.

So proud of you, Hartley.

-Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.