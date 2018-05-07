Convicted felon faces new drug and weapons charges

Dadrian Tyquan Cowan was recently arrested on numerous drug and weapons violations by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit began in investigation into Dadrian Cowan when they received information about Dadrian Cowan’s possible involvement in narcotic sales and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On April 15th, members of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Dadrian Cowan at his residence, 2308 Airport Road, Apartment A, in Salisbury.

According to a press release, this contact led to the search of the residence and the seizure of two firearms, a Rock Island 1911 45 caliber semi-automatic pistol which was reported stolen out of Kannapolis in 2014, a Smith and Wesson 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, numerous rounds of ammunition, 103 grams of marijuana and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Dadrian Cowan is a convicted felon and cannot be in possession of a firearm. his felony convictions include:

1) PWIMSD Marijuana – 2012

\2) PWISMD Marijuana – 2012

3) PWISMD Marijuana – 2012

4) Attempted Sale of Marijuana - 2014

Dadrian Cowan was charged on May 2nd, 2018 with the following:

1) Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

2) Felony PWISD Schedule 6

3) Felony Maintain a Dwelling

4) Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (x3)

Dadrian Cowan received a secured bond of $55,000.

