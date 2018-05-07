Month long investigation results in long list of drug and weapons charges

A month long investigation involving several agencies resulted in a long list of charges against a Rowan County man.

On Wednesday, April 25th, Nekhent Supreme Ali was arrested on numerous narcotic and weapons violations stemming from a month long joint investigation into the illicit sales and distribution of narcotics, specifically crack cocaine by Nekhent Ali.

According to a press release, the investigation was led by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit, the Salisbury Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and the Department of Homeland Security.

Between the dates of March 21st and April 24th, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the Salisbury Police Department were able to purchase approximately (70) seventy grams of suspected crack cocaine from Nekhent Ali, out of a residence located at 1115 Bryce Avenue in Salisbury..

The investigation led to a search warrant at the residence of 1115 Bryce Avenue, along with the search of a second residence Nekhent Ali was known to share with an acquaintance, Shelly Dionne Allen, at 6080 Bringle Ferry Road.

During these searches, (2) two firearms were located, a (40) forty caliber Taurus pistol and a 5.56 caliber Rock River assault rifle. Also located during the search were (18) eighteen grams of marijuana, a large amount of U.S. currency and miscellaneous items of drug paraphernalia.

Nekhent Ali is a convicted felon and cannot be in possession of a firearm. His felony convictions include:

1) PWIMSD Cocaine – 1998

2) PWISMD Cocaine – 1999

3) PWISMD Cocaine – 1999

4) Attempted Trafficking in Cocaine – 2002

5) Discharge a Weapon Into Occupied Property – 2007

6) Possession of a Firearm by a Felon – 2007

7) Felony Elude Arrest – 2007

8) Possession of a Stolen Firearm – 2009

9) Possession of a Firearm by a Felon – 2009

Nekhent Ali also has numerous Misdemeanor convictions which include:

1) Going Armed to the Terror of the Public – 2007

2) Assault With a Deadly Weapon – 2009

3) Communicating Threats - 2016

Nekhent Ali was charged on April 25th, 2018 with the following:

1) Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

2) Felony PWISD Schedule 2 (x3)

3) Felony Maintain a Dwelling (x3)

4) Trafficking in Cocaine

5) Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (x3)

6) Misdemeanor Possession of Schedule 6

Nekhent Ali received a secured bond of $300,000.

