One seriously injured in southwest Charlotte wreck

One person was seriously injured in a rollover crash in southwest Charlotte Monday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say two vehicles collided on John Price Road and South Tryon Street around 6:48 a.m. One of the vehicles flipped.

Medic took one person to Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

