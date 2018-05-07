One seriously injured in southwest Charlotte wreck - | WBTV Charlotte

One seriously injured in southwest Charlotte wreck

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was seriously injured in a rollover crash in southwest Charlotte Monday morning. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say two vehicles collided on John Price Road and South Tryon Street around 6:48 a.m. One of the vehicles flipped.

Medic took one person to Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition. 

There's no word on what caused the crash. 

