BLOG: Showers possible Monday afternoon, expect very warm temperatures by the end of the week

Mountains T-Storms

Little Warm To Start

HOT End To The Week

As we head into a new week, we will keep the temperatures a tad above average for this time of the year. The average high now across the Piedmont is 77 degrees. As for Monday, we should be right around 80 degrees Monday afternoon, but there is a 30 percent shower or thunderstorm storm chance very late in the day.

There a better chance for a thunderstorm over the mountains (70 percent) and the foothills (40 percent).

Thundershowers will quickly die down this evening as the overnight lows falls back into the 50s. Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week at 77 degrees under partly to mostly sunny skies.

We warm back to the low 80s Wednesday and then jump to the mid 80s on Thursday.

Friday through Sunday will be hot, with afternoon readings in the upper 80s, even flirting with 90 degrees in some neighborhoods! Summertime weather, here we come!

Friday, Saturday & Sunday - Mother's Day - look to be downright HOT for the @wbtv_news area...afternoon readings all 3 days will likely be close to 90° for #CLT, more than 10° above average for this time of the year! pic.twitter.com/ZKPkT298X9 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 7, 2018

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

