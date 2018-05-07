Two injured when driver hits pole in southeast Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Two injured when driver hits pole in southeast Charlotte

Two people were injured after a vehicle struck a pole in southeast Charlotte Monday morning. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident occurred at Village Lake Drive and Pebblestone Drive around 5 a.m. MEDIC said the two victims were taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Mercy with minor injuries. 

No other details were released. 

