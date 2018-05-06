UNCC students hold vigil for 20-year-old woman killed in freak accident

Information continues to surface about the UNCC student who as tragically killed in a freak accident this past week as classmates held a vigil to remember 20-year-old Polly Rogers.

Rogers was inside a party bus when she fell out a window and was hit by two cars. Police are looking for one of those drivers to get some of their questions answered.

Her parents were at Sunday's vigil standing beside dozens of men and women who loved Polly just the same. They asked for no contact from the media as they're dealing with something no parent should ever have to go through.

"We should remember her as the beautiful human that she was," says Alexis Burns one of Polly Roger's sorority sisters.

Saying goodbye to a loved one who's passed on is never easy.

"It's really difficult to try and get through that, especially during exam time."

RELATED: Students, friends hold vigil for UNCC student after deadly fall from party bus

But even with finals, Alexis Burns and the rest of her Zeta sorority sisters gathered at the star quad on UNCC's campus to honor one of their own who died in a tragic way.

Polly Rogers was killed after falling out of a party bus emergency window and getting hit by two cars.

Rogers was a sophomore trying to earn a degree in special education. The beautiful 20-year-old woman is described as a person who people were just magnetically drawn to.

"She had such a fun spirit and was so sarcastic and just witty and loved to laugh and loved to make people smile."

Most of Roger's friend have not talked about her death until tonight.

While CMPD continues to dig deeper into what happened on that Tuesday night, the UNCC chapter of Kappa Sigma has been suspended by university officials because they were the ones to rent out the bus.

Police say there was alcohol on the bus, have not said if it played a role in Roger's death.

As for her friends, their focus is on the life and legacy of Polly Rogers a woman who was known for trying to do good in this world by serving the community in ways she saw fit.

"She was a beautiful human and she should be remembered as that."

Charlotte Party Charters is the bus company involved, the owner says he is fully cooperating with investigators.

He also says he's never experienced anything like this in his 13 years of business.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.