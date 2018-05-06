Special Olympics Athlete Of the Month: May

Each month we feature a Special Olympics Athlete that's doing great things in their sport and community.

This month we are doing things a little differently.

Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton recently took 20 Special Olympics Athletes that competed in the Mecklenburg County Spring Games on a surprise shopping spree to DICK's Sporting Goods.

So for this month's feature we decided to showcase those athletes and all the good that the Cam Newton Foundation is doing.

"I heard the only disability in life is having a bad attitude," Newton said. "You see a lot of smiles on these kids faces and that's contagious."

Each child received a $200 gift card to shop at DICK's with Cam as their very own personal shopping consultant.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.