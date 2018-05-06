Sports Weekly Look Ahead Blog for May 7

Hey sports fans!

Each week we will be bringing you a Sunday night update on what you can expect from our local sports teams, as well as what the WBTV sports team will be covering!

The Charlotte Knights are on the road at Gwinnett Monday through Thursday and will return home to host Durham on Friday, first pitch is scheduled for 7:04 p.m. They'll continue their series against the bulls Saturday at 7:04 p.m. and Sunday at 2:05 p.m.

The Charlotte Checkers return to Bojangles Coliseum for Game 3 and 4 of their second round playoff series against Lehigh Valley. They will host the Penguins Tuesday and Wednesday. Start time is set for 7:00 p.m.

Monday, May 7

Knights at Gwinnett 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, May 8

Lehigh Valley at Checkers 7:00 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum

Knights at Gwinnett 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 9

Lehigh Valley at Checkers 7:00 p.m. at Bojangles

Knights at Gwinnett 10:35 a.m.

Thursday, May 10

Knights at Gwinnett 10:35 a.m.

Friday, May 11

Durham at Knights 7:04 p.m.

Saturday, May 12

Durham at Knights 7:04 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Checkers 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 13

Durham at Knights 2:05 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.