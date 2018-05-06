Jason Day wins the Wells Fargo Championship

Even without his best game today, Jason Day won the Wells Fargo Championship picking up his 12th career PGA Tour win.

He certainly got off to a great start as he birdied hole number 2 to take a three shot lead.

But after back to back bogeys on holes 5 and 6, the pressure was on. He would momentarily right the ship with birdies on 7 and 8 but back to back bogeys on holes 13 and 14 suddenly had him tied for the lead with Aaron Wise at 10 under.

21 year old Wise shot a 3 under 68 today to finish tied for 2nd which is his best ever finish in a PGA Tour event.

Day's biggest issue was with his driver and no shot showed that more than his tee shot on 14 when he hooked it into the lake on his way to his 4th bogey off the day.

But it all came down to the Green Mile and Day was clutch when he needed to be.

Wise played the three hole stretch at even par while Day went 2 under on the Green Mile with birdies on 16 and 17.

With the win, Day jumps 14 spots in the Fed Ex Cup standings all the way to #2 and heads to the Players Championship with great momentum.

He won the Players back in 2016 and now has to be one of the favorites to win it again.

