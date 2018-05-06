CMPD: Charlotte man wanted in 2017 murder arrested in Florida

Police say a man wanted in a 2017 murder in Charlotte, was arrested by patrol officers in Jacksonville, Florida Saturday.

Joseph Tyrell Abercrombie, 33, has been wanted since early April when he was identified as the suspect in the murder of Antwain Maurice Price.

Price was killed on December 14, his birthday, along the 1300 block of Thomasboro Drive.

On April 3, investigators named Abercrombie as a suspect and said he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Abercrombie also has warrants for his arrest not connected to the murder of Price.

CMPD detectives will be traveling to Jacksonville, Florida to interview Abercrombie.

He will be transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office upon extradition.

The extradition process has already been implemented, but there is no current timetable on his return to Mecklenburg County.

According to police, Abercrombie knew that he was wanted and was reportedly traveling along interstates and possibly staying in motels in Columbia and Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

