Teen arrested for pointing gun at teen at South Carolina Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill

A 14-year-old was arrested for pointing a gun at another 14-year-old at the South Carolina Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill Saturday.

According to the Fort Mill Police Department, officers who were on duty at the festival responded to an incident involving several young people on Saturday around 9 p.m.

The initial investigation determined that a 14-year-old boy had confronted and pointed a gun at the victim, also a 14-year-old, while making a threat towards him.

At the same time, he also pointed the gun at another teen who was with the victim.

Police say the incident was the result of issues and communication between the two teens, prior to the festival event.

The 14-year-old boy who had the gun was identified by the victim, and a search of the area began immediately for him, according to officers.

He was located and arrested later in the area of Wells Fargo Bank on Tom Hall Street.

The boy was charged with two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, and one count of assault and battery second degree (in reference to the threat against the original victim).

Following contact with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, the suspect was incarcerated at the York County Detention Center, pending a family court process.

The investigation into this incident is continuing, and any additional information will be provided as it develops.

