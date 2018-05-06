Silver Alert canceled for man missing from Lenoir

A Silver Alert has been canceled for a 58-year-old man who was missing from Lenoir Sunday.

According to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, citizens were asked to be on the lookout for missing endangered man, Roy Lee Gray, 58, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Gray is described as a white male, standing 5'8" tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray Yankees shirt, blue jeans, tennis shoes and sun glasses.

Gray was reportedly last seen in the 1200 block of Caldwell Place in Lenoir, and possibly traveling to the 2400 block of Shadowbrook Drive in Lenoir.

His vehicle was described as a 1998 burgundy GMC Sierra with North Carolina license plate number MTY-7203.

Anyone with information about Roy Lee Gray should call the Caldwell County Sheriffs Office at 828-244-8057.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.