Manufacturing plant employee who fell into open tank, died in Rowan County identified

A man who died in an industrial accident early Saturday morning in Rowan County at a specialty chemical plant has been identified.

Officials at AkzoNobel told WBTV an employee at the Salisbury location fell into an open tank during a loading operation around 4 a.m. Crews responded to the scene and entered the tank before discovering the employee had died.

Family members identified the man as 43-year-old Clint Miller.

Miller's mother, Sandy Miller is mourning the loss of her son who she says was a loving husband, father, brother and son.

"She said daddy is gone, I said, 'what do you mean?' She said, daddy is gone. He is dead," Sandy Miller said. "I laid it on the pillow beside me before I went to sleep. I woke up and saw it and started crying again."

Sandy Miller described her son as a good person.

"There is a saying that the good die young. I say they shouldn't. It is the child that should bury the parent not the other way around," Sandy Miller said. "A good person, a good person. I am proud that as a single mother, I rubbed off on him a little."

Salisbury Fire and Rowan EMS responded to the location to conduct an investigation.

"We are terribly saddened by this loss and our thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family and the rest of the employees at our site in Salisbury. At this time, we are working with first responders to further investigate the incident. Our primary concern is providing support for the family and ensuring the continued well-being and safety of our other employees," a spokesperson for the company said.

Production at the site has been suspended and OSHA has been called in to help further investigate the incident.

