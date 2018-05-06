Jiggy with the Piggy winners announced

From the City of Kannapolis: Kansas City Barbeque judges spent Saturday very carefully judging 70 teams from six states who competed in the categories of chicken, ribs, pork and brisket at the Jiggy with the Piggy Festival in Kannapolis.

100 judges also from six states chose the winners based on taste, appearance and tenderness.

The Smokehouse Mafia from Taylorsville, NC was named the Grand Champion of the event and won $2,000. The Reserve Champion is Wolf’s Revenge BBQ from Henrico, VA and they took home $1,500. Highest Finish for a Cabarrus/Rowan County Team was Rockwell Smokehouse BBQ from Rockwell, NC

The Top Five is listed below:

Grand Champion: The Smokehouse Mafia from Taylorsville, NC (Andrew Rasmussen pictured)

Reserve Champion: Wolf’s Revenge from Henrico, VA

3rd – North Meets South BBQ from Apex, NC

4th – Smoke Monster BBQ from Asheboro, NC

5th – Rocky Top BBQ from Jonesborough, TN

First Place Chicken – The Smokehouse Bandits from Stem, NC

First Place Pork Ribs – The Smokehouse Mafia from Taylorsville, NC

First Place Pork – The Smokehouse Mafia from Taylorsville, NC

First Place Brisket – McAdoo Heights BBQ from Greensboro, NC

During the Jiggy with the Piggy Festival, May 4-5, 2018, hundreds of people participated in the People’s Choice Wing Contest and the People’s Choice Pork Contest.

The public was able to buy tickets and have the opportunity to taste some of the best wings and pork in the U.S. Proceeds from the ticket sales are distributed to the Kannapolis YMCA and the Kannapolis Rotary who host the events as part of the festival. It’s a blind taste competition with people voting based on the pan number which is listed below.

A big thank you to East Coast Wings for donating the meat for the wing competition and for all the hundreds of people who voted.

The winners for both of these events are listed below.

People’s Choice Wing Contest Restaurant Category

First Place – Crispy’s Bar & Grill (Pan 8)

Second Place – Main Street Pizza (Pan 1)

Third Place – Buffalo Wild Wings (Pan 17)

Fourth Place Tie – Afton’s Pub & Pizza (Pan 37) & Crispy’s Bar & Grill (Pan 7)

5th Place – Main Street Pizza (Pan 3) & Wing Eaters (Pan 58)

6th Place – Sunshine’s Asian Cuisine (Pan 16)

7th Place – Sunshine’s Asian Cuisine (Pan 7)

8th Place – The Smoke Pit (Pan 9)

9th Place – Mr. Cs (Pan 22)

10th Place – Kannapolis Fire Department (Pan 38)

11th Place (tie) – Kannapolis Fire Department (Pan 49) & Afton Tavern (Pan 41)

12th Place – The Smoke Pit (Pan 4)

13th Place (tie) – Nuff Catering (Pan 27)/Sticky Fingers (Pan 42)/Kannapolis Fire Department (Pan 20) and Kannapolis Fire Department (Pan 40)

14th Place – Nuff Catering (Pan 30)

