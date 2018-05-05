Charlotte Hounds improve to 4-0 for first time in franchise history

The Charlotte Hounds defeated the reigning MLL champions Ohio Machine, 14-10 improving to 4-0 for the first time in franchise history,

Tied 9-9 entering the the fourth quarter, the Machine scored within seconds of the opening faceoff giving Ohio its only lead of the game.

Joe McCallion quickly answered for the Hounds, and Ryan Brown followed suit less than 60 seconds later to put the Hounds back in front 11-10.

Charlotte would go on to score three additional insurance goals and didn’t look back.

Charlotte's road swing continues on May 19 against the Denver Outlaws.

The Hounds then return home on May 26 to welcome the Machine to the Queen City for the second leg of the two game series.

