Pineville Police Department mourns loss of longtime officer

The Pineville Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its long-time officers who died Friday.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, 56-year-old Officer Mike Williams passed away Friday night.

Williams died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle wreck Friday, our sister station WECT reports. Williams, of Waxhaw, died at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Officials tell WECT Williams was riding a 1996 Harley Davidson on the U.S. 421 ramp on U.S. 74 when he lost control of his vehicle and ran off the roadway shortly after 5 p.m. Friday. The motorcycle struck the guardrail and Williams was ejected from the vehicle.

Williams was wearing a helmet and officials said that no impairment or high speed is suspected.

"It comes with an extremely heavy heart and great sadness to let you know that we lost a very special member of our police department family last night," the post read.

Officer Williams served with the department in a full-time capacity for 15 years and police say he touched many lives in the hard work that he did as a police officer.

"He was a great husband and father to his family and cared deeply for everyone, always leaving things better then how he found them," the post read.

Officer Williams was currently serving as a Reserve officer with the department and worked as recently as last weekend during the Richard Sheltra 5k/10k race.

"Officer Mike Williams was always ready to come in to help our department and serve the citizens of Pineville when needed," the post read.

The department is asking that the public please keep Officer Mike Williams' family and friends who worked with him at the Pineville Police Department in thoughts and prayers.

"This will be a difficult time for all of us as we process this tragedy and have time to grieve our loss," the post read.

The department says details on funeral arrangements will be forthcoming soon.

