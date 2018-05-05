Showers likely Sunday, tips for Wells Fargo Championship weather

* Sunday shower

* Warm afternoon

* Showers this week

A weak cold front is heading our way tonight, but it looks like by the time it gets to us, there won't be much left of it. It almost looks like it will skip over us and fire up again to our east tomorrow.

Still, there is about a 20 percent chance for showers here. If you're heading out to the Wells Fargo Championship, at least be prepared to dodge a few showers.

Don't cancel any plans by any means. Just have the WBTV Weather App handy and you'll be fine. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 80s. The dew point should also be slightly lower behind the front.

The week ahead will still be warm, in the mid 70s to low 80s. A shower can't be ruled out any day but chances are only around 20 percent.

There looks to be a more significant warm-up by the end of the week.

Wells Fargo Championship Heat Tips:

Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing.

Seek shade when possible.

Hydrate! Water is your best bet, alcohol dehydrates your body and interferes with your body's ability to regulate its temperature.

Wear sunscreen, a sunburn will impede your body's ability to cool itself.

Have a good evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

