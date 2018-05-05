Woman arrested for drugs in traffic stop after allegedly refusing to get out of car

A woman was arrested for drugs in Charlotte after she allegedly refused to get out of her car during a traffic stop Friday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Lexus 300 with an unreadable tag at the intersection of Briar Creek Road and Independence Boulevard.

The car initially failed to stop for officers, but when the car got off of Independence Boulevard onto Central Avenue the officers again tried to conduct a traffic stop.

The car finally came to a stop at Central Avenue near 7th Street.

As officers approached the car, they smelled an odor of marijuana coming from inside.

The woman refused to roll down the window, speak with officers or get out of the car.

Police later identified the woman as 30-year-old Lameka Campbell, who then asked to speak with a sergeant on duty.

A sergeant came to the scene a short time later and spoke with Campbell, who continued to refuse to get out of the car.

After approximately 40 minutes, officers broke through the side window with a baton to get into the vehicle.

Officers then took Campbell into custody without further incident.

Police searched the car due to the smell of marijuana, and located THC oil in the center console.

She was then transported to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. While there, it was determined that Campbell was concealing additional marijuana.

Campbell was charged with failure to heed emergency lights/siren, improper display of tag, resist/obstruct/delay, possession of marijuana (6.4 grams) and felony possession of Schedule VI drugs (5.9 ounces of liquid THC).

Campbell, is reportedly the sister of Lareko Williams, who died after being tased by CMPD officers in 2011, according to the NAACP.

The NAACP released a statement regarding the arrest.

Lameka was arrested last night during what should have been a simple traffic stop. Lareko Williams, her brother, was killed by CMPD in 2011. Lameka is traumatized and petrified of CMPD.

No further information was released.

