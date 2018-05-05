Man fatally shot in Lincolnton's first homicide since 2014

Lincoln County officials are investigating the first homicide in Lincolnton since 2014 after a man was fatally shot Friday night, according to a report.

Officials say they arrived to the scene and located the victim, later identified as 25-year-old Johnny Ray Izard Jr., lying on the ground at New Bold Street with a gunshot wound just before midnight.

Izard was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gaston County where he was later pronounced dead, according to Lincolnton police.

The family said Izard was a father of two young girls.

Officials are currently investigating the scene and asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

