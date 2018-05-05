Pedestrian fatally struck near I-77 south - | WBTV Charlotte

Pedestrian fatally struck near I-77 south

(Fred Craft | WBTV) (Fred Craft | WBTV)
(Fred Craft | WBTV) (Fred Craft | WBTV)
(Fred Craft | WBTV) (Fred Craft | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A woman was fatally struck on I-77 south Saturday morning.

The wreck happened around 6 a.m. near  Exit 23 at Gilead Road.

Officials say Josland Starkie, 21, was struck by a Chevy Truck.

I-77 was temporarily shut down while officials investigated the incident.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly