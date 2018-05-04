Multiple arrests after jump and run from stolen car in Charlotte

Multiple people were detained after they jumped from a stolen car and ran from police in Charlotte Friday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers got a call about a license plate reader hit on Beatties Ford Road and Lasalle Street around 10 p.m. in reference to a stolen car.

Police say the people in the car jumped and ran near West 4th Street and South Summit Avenue.

All of the people who ran were located and detained, according to police.

No further information was released.

